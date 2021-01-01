Kopia DemoView a recorded demo of Kopia using Google Cloud Storage with pluggable encryption and compression.
KopiaUI
Kopia comes with a user friendly desktop app for Windows, macOS and Linux which allows you to create snapshots, define policies and restore files quickly.
Fast Encrypted Backups
With a secure, scalable architecture, Kopia can back up everything from small laptops to large servers today.
Contributions Welcome!
We use a Pull Request contributions workflow on GitHub. New contributors and bug reports are always welcome!
Join The Conversation
Find us on Slack to get started with using Kopia, discuss features and issues, meet the team, and more…